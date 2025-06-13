Universal brings Jason to the party for Friday the 13th

You knew that Universal could not let a Friday the 13th go by without announcing a Halloween Horror Nights house, right?

And, if you are like me, you figured that Universal's Friday the 13th HHN announcement probably would involve the Friday the 13th franchise.

If so, congratulate yourself, because Universal just came through. Universal will celebrate the star of the Friday the 13th franchise this fall with an all-new haunted house, Jason Universe.

"'Jason Universe' will take Halloween Horror Nights guests on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason's ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims," Universal said in its press release. "Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason's heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real."

Enjoy the hype video:

Jason Universe joins the previously announced Fallout as houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal also has announced that Five Nights at Freddy's will be featured at this year's event.

Halloween Horror Nights begins August 29 at Universal Orlando and September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Both after-hours events will run on select nights through November 2. Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood are now on sale on our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

