CityWalk update: What's next at Universal Studios Hollywood?

Let's update what is happening at Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk.

Over the past year or so, more than a few storefronts have closed in USH's shopping and dining district. But now signs have gone up on several of those locations, letting fans know what is coming next at CityWalk.

Among those are:

Raising Cane's in the old Dongpo Kitchen location

Halal Guys in the old Popcornopolis location

Tony Gemignani's Slice House in the old Sparky's location

Insomnia Cookies in the old Mini Monster location

NBA Store in the old Abercrombie location

Recent openings include Escapology escape rooms behind Toothsome's and Line Friends Square, which is next to the former Billabong's location that is now a Universal Mega Movie Summer merchandise pop-up. Earlier, Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe opened where Chick Chick Chicken used to be.

But the biggest change coming to CityWalk Hollywood will be the new security screening and entrance, which is now under construction behind NBC Sports Grill & Brew. When complete, CityWalk will be inside Universal Studios Hollywood's security perimeter, much like Downtown Disney now is at Disneyland. That should make CityWalk's restaurants a more convenient option for USH visitors, as they would not have to go through security again to re-enter the park.

The relocation of the security screening also would allow Universal to repurpose the current screening site for a proposed new hotel.

So far, we have no official opening dates for any of these new locations at CityWalk, though the new restaurants listed above all are expected sometime before the end of the year.

Planning a visit?

For discounts on tickets to the park, including a second-day-free offer, please visit our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more Universal and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)