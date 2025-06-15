Celebrating a dad's vision on Father's Day

It's Father's Day in the United States today. That's worth noting because it was on a dad's weekday with his daughters when Walt Disney decided that he needed to build a place where parents and children could enjoy a day together. The result? Disneyland... and the modern theme park industry.

So this is another perfect day for fans to acknowledge the creators who developed the parks and attractions we love so much. Today, I have updated our Theme Park Insider Visitors Guide for the top 10 theme parks in America. (And, yes, I am preemptively moving Epic Universe into SeaWorld Orlando's spot on that attendance list, because we all know that is inevitable, right?)

Our Visitors Guides include our latest reader rankings for top attractions at each park, as well as our suggested itineraries and strategies for visiting. We also have links to purchase discounted tickets or to get no-obligation travel quotes for each destination, so you can save money while visiting.

Let's start with the park that started it all. Just follow the links to see each one-page Visitors Guide, packed with all the information you need, plus links to our attraction reviews and many on-ride videos to enjoy.

