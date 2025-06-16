Walt Disney World's Test Track gets its reopening date

Walt Disney World this morning announced the reopening date for EPCOT's Test Track.

Disney has been redesigning the World Discovery attraction, which again will be sponsored by General Motors. Originally the site of GM's World of Motion dark ride, Test Track opened in 1999. The ride got a major refurb in 2012, after which the ride was sponsored by GM's Chevrolet brand. Test Track has been closed for the past year while Disney has installed its latest round of changes on the ride.

"This attraction update will debut an all-new musical score, as well as new scenes that highlight technology making our cars smarter and our lives more fun," Disney said in its press release.

Test Track will be reopening on July 22 - just two days after the debut of the new Disney Starlight nighttime parade at the Magic Kingdom, on July 20. Disney has been promoting both attractions as debuting this summer, but with the summer vacation season wrapping up for most families at the beginning of August, Disney will have just made it in under that deadline.

Walt Disney World is promising previews on Test Track for cast members, annual passholders, Disney Vacation Club members, Golden Oak residents, and Club 33 members. More details to come later on that.

