Are we witnessing the end of the regional theme park?

The problem isn’t necessarily the teens in the park -- it’s the park itself, which is rundown and expensive. It took forever for a tram to pick me up from the parking lot. Too many drinking fountains were broken. Too many bathrooms were dirty. Too much paint was peeling.
But beyond these details, it didn’t feel like an amusement park, with entertainment at every turn and attractions for every demographic. It felt like a collection of roller coasters with a few other rides, concessions and relics scattered in between.
Whole areas of the park were all but abandoned. At game booths, employees tried to coax a trickle of passersby into playing. At Bugs Bunny World, the park’s pathetic attempt at a children’s area, a lone tyke rode a silent carousel while the ever-popular teacups sat motionless.
This is a story about Six Flags Magic Mountain, written in 2006. That park is, at least cosmetically, in much better shape than it was 20 years ago when financial strain and a booming real estate market threatened to shutter the park for good.
Magic Mountain is not at risk of immediate closure. The same cannot be said for other parks in the Six Flags portfolio. I recently wrote about Six Flags America, a park with similar problems to 2006’s Magic Mountain. It is closing because Six Flags believes it will make more money by selling the land it sits on than by operating it. Whether or not that’s true is beside the point. The merger with Cedar Fair meant shareholders wanted to see consolidation. They’re getting it.
Before we get into where this all leads (hint: it’s bad), perhaps we should consider how we got here. No, I’m not going to talk about real estate speculation here. But the closures of Six Flags America and California’s Great America are not happening solely because the land they sit on is increasingly valuable.
Disneyland’s popularity inspired the creation of Six Flags Over Texas after Arlington failed to get Walt Disney to build them a park of their own. That park soon became a model for regional theme parks. These parks, while not as grand nor intricate as Disneyland, were no less loved by the locals who visited them. Only one team can have Shohei Ohtani; that doesn’t make you love your favorite team’s star any less.
But these good times would not last. There are still great theme parks in the United States outside of Anaheim or Orlando, but they’re becoming fewer and further between. Dollywood and Holiday World are standard-bearers for parks that remain affordable to most American families without feeling like you’re flying on Spirit Airlines.
The modern Six Flags experience feels a lot like flying on Spirit, however. Airlines, another American industry hollowed out by rapacious greed, can survive because, come on, how else are you going to get to Paris, Tokyo or Lisbon? Theme parks are, to put it mildly, not essential businesses. Their entire existence hinges on how much fun you have while you’re there. That’s kind of the whole point.
So when parks choose to operate their rides inefficiently, cheapen the quality of their food and beverages, let broken water fountains sit idle and neglect the cleanliness of their bathrooms... well, people will find another place to spend their money. Running a theme park always has been a tough business, but it becomes nearly impossible if your entire curb appeal is limited to teenagers looking for safe thrills.
Six Flags America and California’s Great America will not be the last parks in the chain to close. Similar rationale will be offered when the time comes. Theme park nerds will rationalize the closures by looking at the park’s RCDB page or comparing it to regional park standouts. But the people who lose out will be locals.
People who live in Washington D.C. will need to drive quite a bit farther, assuming they have wheels at all, if they want to visit a theme park. The millions of people who live in Silicon Valley will need to trek across the Bay to Vallejo, assuming Six Flags Discovery Kingdom remains shiny-side up. Or perhaps they’ll stop visiting regional theme parks at all. And then perhaps these parks will become an endangered species rather than merely threatened.
This is, of course, not happening in a vacuum. Disney and Universal increasingly are pricing their parks as luxury goods. These are not parks for everyone. They’re certainly not parks for everyone all the time. That was not the case 30 years ago. What happens when theme parks, one of the few mass-culture experiences left in this country, become another bauble for the rich?
Certainly, there are more existential threats facing Americans. The world will continue to spin if you don’t have a Six Flags park within an hour’s drive. But the hollowing out of these parks stinks and robs younger generations of meaningful experiences that are enjoyed in public, around strangers. That this coincides with American’s grappling with loneliness and isolation is not a coincidence.
If history is an indicator, it will be very interesting to see how the next 20 years unfold.
* * *
@Tim Interesting idea. In some ways it looks like both Disney and Universal are making that move--Universal with the all-year horror experience in LV and the family park in TX, and Disney with the cruise business. If they were to purchase other parks they would have to expend tremendous capital just to get them up to the brand standard, and then risk cannibalizing the big parks' business. But, it will be interesting to see how the future pans out. You may be right that a low-mid regional option continues to be built out by those who can. I think Dollywood is the model. Knott's was as well--but I don't see how you sustain the quality without a park-specific executive to run it... At this point, I would love to see Six Flags sell Knott's to Herschend, a company that I think is better aligned with the park's history and approach. That would also maintain competition in the LA market. But they just finished their round of consolidation as well...
@Jonah I’d also love to see Herschend take control of Knott’s. It survived the Cedar Fair takeover, I’m not sure how well it will cope with this merger.
@Jacob, I'm honestly worried about Knott's because it has been the gem in that company's lineup. I would love for ideally Herschend or Merlin, which has fantastic parks in the UK, to buy Knott's and give it the love it deserves.
Good article with good insight but why all this hatred directed towards Spirit??? Before the pandemic (when I still had a job and enough money to travel frequently to theme parks) I visited SFOT once a year, flying to DFW on Spirit. Never had a problem with these flights. They departed and landed on time and the price was right, even after adding on the cost of a seat and carry-on bag. (Unfortunately, this route has been discontinued.) I believe that one of my flights to Orlando was on Spirit. And while the customer service at the airport was less than stellar, this airline got me where I wanted to go so I wouldn't hesitate to fly Spirit again. If Spirit is more akin to Six Flags America than to Disney, sobeit, as I view air travel as a means to an end and nothing more.
This is a really interesting topic that probably deserves some more ink from this site, but is so often drowned out by coverage of destination parks, and rightfully so. However, I strongly believe that regional parks are essential to the success of the destination parks. For most, not only is it impractical to visit a destination park on a regular basis, but it's financially difficult. Regional park experiences should help foster expectations and enthusiasm for visits to destination parks, and perhaps a bit of competition with neighboring regional parks.
Realistically, that regional competition hasn't really happened in decades as the number of truly independent parks have declined or been consumed by the larger regional park operators (Cedar Fair, Six Flags, Herschend, and Palace). Even when Six Flags and Cedar Fair led the market, their parks were aligned in such a way that very few of their parks truly competed against each other, which is why their merger makes a lot of sense geographically. However, the way the the new Six Flags is choosing to manage their parks on a regional level somewhat undermines what makes individual parks successful. There is no singular strategy to operating a regional park, because each regional (and subregional) market is unique not only from a customer's perspective, but also from a staffing perspective. There is no on-size fits all approach to managing a regional theme park, even within larger regions like the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and West Coast (predicted regions under SF management). If Six Flags does indeed start managing their current park portfolio in this way, it's pretty clear to me that the "flagship" parks in each of the regions will get all the attention, while those smaller parks will struggle to survive not only from a resource/capital expenditure perspective, but from an overall operational and customer service perspective. You cannot manage SFNE the same way you manage SFGAdv, and the same goes for Cedar Point and SFStL/WoF. If Six Flags is going to manage all of these small market parks, they need to have the autonomy and flexibility (and support) to being managed at the park level, not a regional level with a singular regional manager making decisions from hundreds of miles away.
My hope is that Six Flags will eventually realize this and that the current park managers are able to instill some common sense into the new regional-level management, because these smaller parks will eventually fade from the landscape as SF chases bottom-line revenue that the smaller markets just can't generate.
Personally, I think SF would work best as a franchise where they empower local park management and ops to create value within the structure of a generalized park plan. Parks would get a certain amount of annual investment to operate and maintain their parks along with a rolling capital improvement budget (perhaps on a 3 or 5-year basis depending on the size of their market) to install or revamp attractions. As a large company, SF could leverage their size and corporate-level experience to reduce the R&D costs for smaller parks to add big attractions, but ultimately, the parks would be responsible for adding what's right for their individual markets and creating theming that works best for their parks.
Ultimately, SF needs to understand that they're not competing with Disney and Universal, and have to utilize their consolidation and efficiency to not only save costs, but to ensure that their parks remain regionally focused. While most of their guests will probably visit Disney and Universal parks, their parks will fill a vital role just like minor league baseball teams provide cheaper, closer entertainment for folks who just can't afford or travel to an MLB park, certainly not for every game.
I've floated this idea before and had it widely panned, but I think that the big players need to start buying regional parks and start treating them like the minor leagues in MLB. Get some synergy from the corporate structure, the IP, and the ride designs.
For those of you who are going to say that it will dilute the goodwill and perception of quality that both Disney and Universal have, I can only say one thing - DVC, specifically the DVC towers on Bay Lake.