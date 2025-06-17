Hersheypark welcomes new frights for Halloween

Hersheypark has announced dates and details for its Halloween event this fall.

Hersheypark Halloween and its Dark Nights haunt will return September 12. The event starts at 5pm on Fridays and noon on Saturdays and Sundays, running on those weekend dates through November 2.

The Dark Nights haunt will start at 6pm each event night, running Fridays and Saturdays until 11pm and Sundays until 10pm. Hersheypark attractions will close one hour prior to that each event evening.

This year, Dark Nights will welcome a new haunted house, Kill ‘N Fill Garage.

"Enter the grease-stained mechanics bay, squeeze through the shadowy back office, weave around twisted wreckage in the body shop, escape the claustrophobia of the storeroom, and wade through the blood-slicked car wash," Hersheypark said of this house in its press release. Returning haunted houses this year will be Auntie Mortem’s Abattoir, Estate of Evil, Haunted Coal Mine, and Twisted Carnevil.

You can read our review of last year's event, which includes walk-through house videos, here: Hersheypark goes 'Dark' with Halloween haunt event.

This year's new scare zone will be Path of Shadows: Coven’s Curse, joining the returning Darkstone’s Hollow, Fallout Zone, and Midway Of Misery.

Park admission during Hersheypark Halloween includes access to the Dark Nights haunted houses and scare zones, the Hershey’s Trick-or-Treat Trail, the Avenue Of The Afterlife path with themed food and drink offerings and live entertainment, as well as to the park's roller coasters and attractions, and to ZooAmerica when guests enter through Hersheypark during park hours.

