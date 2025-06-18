Netflix reveals line-up for its first two real-life attractions

Netflix has revealed the IP line-ups for its first two Netflix House attractions, which will open later this year.

The streamer is developing the attractions in Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas. Netflix also announced that it will open a third location at BLVD Las Vegas in 2027.

Each location will span more than 100,000 square feet, making them about the size of the Universal Horror Unleashed attraction that Universal is opening at Area15 in Las Vegas in August.

Each Netflix House will include a Netflix Bites restaurant, serving themed food and beverages, as well as attractions.

"This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession. With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there's always a new reason to come back," Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said. "We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbors in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Las Vegas to explore Netflix in a whole new light, enhanced by the unique charm and culture of each city."

In Philadelphia, Netflix House will offer Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts and One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit, interactions themed to a twist on a school carnival and a high-stakes race, respectively. VR Games, mini golf and a Netflix theater will complete the line-up.

In Dallas, fans can experience Stranger Things: Escape the Dark and Squid Game: Survive the Trials, where they can search for missing Hawkins residents and play twisted games against their friends, respectively. The Texas installation also will include Netflix RePlay, a game room with physical challenges, immersive story rooms and retro-style games.

Netflix House opens in late 2025 in Philadelphia and Dallas.

