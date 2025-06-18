Here is what Universal Monsters have in store for Las Vegas

Universal's Monsters are coming to Las Vegas.

Universal this morning is sharing fresh looks at the Universal Monsters house that will be part of its Universal Horror Unleashed attraction that opens at Area15 in Las Vegas in August.

"Guests will pass through the crumbling mausoleum of famed monster hunter Van Helsing and into the cursed domains of creatures that defined the genre," Universal said in its press release. "From the shadowy halls of Castle Dracula, to the sandy tombs guarded by The Mummy, to the crackling lab where Frankenstein and The Bride still draw breath – this haunted house resurrects the most legendary monsters of all time in one continuous nightmare."

Within this monster-themed area, Universal today also announced Dead Storage, a movie studio-themed area filled with "forgotten set pieces and eerie relics that have been reclaimed by night-dwelling creatures." Next to that will be The Boiler bar, serving "craft cocktails underneath a monstrous flaming machine."

Here is Universal's latest behind the scenes video for this experience.

Universal Horror Unleashed opens August 14 in Las Vegas. Other experiences in the attraction will be themed to Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Scarecrow: The Reaping.

