Disneyland plans one last summer play date for young fans

Disneyland is throwing one more summer party for its youngest fans, before the start of preschool this August.

The Disney Jr. Let’s Play! celebration returns August 8 at Disney California Adventure. Disney Jr. has a full-time home in the park with the new Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live show that opened last month in Hollywood Land's Disney Theater. For the this one-day festival, DCA will add a Disney Jr. Let's Play! Live stage show in Hollywood Land as well as a Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Block Party on the California Adventure parade route.

Themed photo opportunities and interactive activities will complete the day's special entertainment line-up. After the day at DCA, Downtown Disney will host Disney Jr. photos ops and a Let's Play! Bubbles Experience on the lawn on August 9-10.

August 8 will be the last Friday before Disneyland's lowest-priced Imagine Key annual pass ends its summer blockout, on August 11. Fans without eligible Magic Key passes can take advantage of Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Ticket Offer, which is now available starting at $94 a day from our ticket partner.

