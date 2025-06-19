The first test with thrill ride test seats is where to put them

No one wants to wait in line for a theme park attraction only to find out that they cannot ride.

That is why parks long have posted height sticks and warning signs at the front of their queues. People - at least those who can be bothered to read - should know what requirements they are getting into before they commit to waiting for a theme park ride.

Parents should not be caught out with too-short children on the load platform, for example. Ideally, parks would staff greeter positions at the front of the queue to screen guests visually, asking those who might not meet the ride's boarding requirements to step aside for a measurement or consultation.

But sometimes, a height stick and a warning sign are not enough. For some guests, especially larger ones, only having an actual ride seat to test is enough for them to know if the ride will be able to safely and comfortably accommodate them.

Test seats should be industry standard on thrill rides. However, where a park puts those test seats goes a long way in helping to ensure that guests have a comfortable as well as safe experience with the attraction.

It's not enough to put test seats at a ride's entrance. While that's fine for guests who try the test seat and discover that they are good to go, consider the experience of someone who tries the test seat and discovers that they simply do not fit.

All guests deserve a welcoming experience when visiting a theme park. That is why some parks are now placing their test seats out of public view, in shielded areas where guests trying the seats may enjoy some privacy while doing so.

Consider this set-up at Universal Studios Hollywood's The Secret Life of Pets ride.



Test seats near the entrance

A picture delivers the message that test seats are available, then directs guests around the corner, where they may try the seats, outside the view of passing guests.



A private test seat

That's a welcome accommodation and something that I believe should become the new industry standard. I would like to see more parks with test seats move them to more private settings such as this. Moving the test seats also removes what can become a bottleneck at a queue entrance, as people take the time the need to try the seats, potentially blocking a clear path into the queue for others.

Where have you seen this set-up for test seats?

