Universal promises 'A Spanish Haunting' for Horror Nights

Universal Orlando has announced its first original concept house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

At the Spooky Empire convention in Orlando today, Creative Director Michael Aiello revealed El Artista: A Spanish Haunting.

"In 19th century Spain, a tortured artist moves into an isolated country manor for inspiration, but the art comes alive and possesses him," Universal said in its subsequent social media announcement of the original house.

Featuring design inspired by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí, El Artista will include Pepper's Ghost effects and spirits walking through walls.

Universal previously announced houses themed to Fallout and to Jason Universe for its Halloween Horror Nights events in Orlando and Hollywood. Universal also has said that Five Nights at Freddy's will be represented at this year's event, as well.

While events on both coasts share multiple outside IPs, each coast develops its own original concepts, as well. So this house appears to be an Orlando-exclusive for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts August 29, running select nights through November 2.

More HHN announcements are expected next week.

