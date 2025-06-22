How to benchmark a great new theme park attraction

The first step on your way to someplace new is to take a look around. Look both ways before crossing the street. Check your mirrors before pulling out of a parking space. Even fancy research papers start with a literature review of studies that have come before.

In theme parks, people looking to build something new often start by benchmarking what's already out there. A team designing a new park or attraction may go on a benchmarking tour to find the best (and, honestly, the worst) practices and products that they might want to include, copy or avoid in their project.

I follow several theme park designers and developers on social media, and my first hint that a new project might be in development comes when I see them posting photos from other theme parks. Sure, many people in the industry are fans first and enjoy visiting other parks when on their vacations. But many times those visits are work trips - an opportunity to benchmark colleagues and competitors in advance of developing a new project.

And when those new projects open, people turn out to benchmark them, as well. Disney CEO Bob Iger was seen this past week at Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe, for example.

Miral had announced its new Disney Abu Dhabi project, so this is no spoiler. But when I saw Miral CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi posting photos this week from visits to Disney in California, Paris and Shanghai, it got me thinking about benchmarking the best of Disney's theme parks around the world. If you were in Miral's position and had the ability to develop a new Disney theme park that pulled in the best of the best from around the world, what would you include in it?

I started thinking about what my dream Disney theme park all-star lineup might include. But before I got too far in that - which remains an excellent discussion topic, by the way - I realized that I should not start with the hardware. If I really were benchmarking an all-new theme park resort, I would not start by identifying the ride systems or even the IP that I would want in the park.

No, I would start with the "soft product," instead. If you want to build a truly world-class themed entertainment attraction, you must start with service. What is the level of service that you wish to emulate at your attraction, and how will recruit, train and support a team to provide that?

No matter what hard products you might choose for a new park, those will change over time. Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort has no attractions left from when it opened in May 1989 as Disney-MGM Studios, for example. Even with enduring attractions, such as Disneyland's Matterhorn Bobsleds (the first tubular steel track roller coaster), become Ships of Theseus over the years, as parks replace their elements with more advanced and durable technology.

Individual soft products also may come and go, as a park changes its ticketing and service amenities. Obviously, people will come and go, too. But the culture that those people create can remain for years after individuals leave. Heck, just think about how people at Disney continue to cite Walt Disney, Marty Sklar, John Hench, and the crew that founded the Disney theme parks.

So if I were benchmarking a new theme park, I would start by visiting the parks that do best at customer service and hospitality. When visiting, I would not go first to the roller coasters and dark rides, but instead would just watch employees in the park. It's easy to find employees engaging with guests and leaving them smiling. But that's not what really makes a great theme park excel. Look to see who is keeping their lines moving swiftly. Look for who is defusing potential conflicts - maybe over kids too short to ride, or people lingering in pinch points. Look for employees who are clearing tables, picking up litter, fronting shelves, adjusting queues, or directing confused guests without anyone asking them to do so.

Go talk to those employees - when they get a moment, of course. Ask why they do what they do, and who taught them to do it. Then work your way up the chain to find the best leads, trainers, and managers in the park. Find what tools - pay, benefits, support, scheduling, training, communication - they use to help keep great workers in their park.

The best ride systems on Earth will fail if they do not have an ops team that can extract their potential. Wonderful placemaking will decay without proper landscape and maintenance professionals. The work of your world-class culinary department will be wasted without great front-of-house teams. Your buyers' sharp eyes might as well have been blind if your merchandise teams leave their shops untended. Even if you manage to overcome all of these challenges, none of that will matter if custodial cannot or will not keep your park immaculate.

As much as I love great concept art, show storyboards and ride designs, I know that the foundation of a great new theme park rests on none of these things. It rests upon people - a development team's ability to recruit, train, motivate and retain people that will, in turn, sustain that culture for generations.

People are the first benchmark in any new theme park attraction. If you have any dream or desire to work in this industry, remember that.

