'Demon Bounty Hunters' are coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando kicked off its Halloween Horror Nights reveal week today with the announcement of its second original concept house.

Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters will join the line-up at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts August 29 at Universal Studios Florida.

"In this Old West town, all hell is breaking loose. Red-hot lava demons are trying to possess everyone, melting everything in their path," Universal said of this house in its social media posts this morning.

HHN fans first saw Hatchet and Chains in last year's Slaughter Sinema 2 house, which called back to B-movie-style, grindhouse horror.

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights again will feature 10 haunted houses this year, and now we have announcements about four, including El Artista: A Spanish Haunting, Jason Universe, and Fallout. Five Nights at Freddy's also will be part of the event this year, but there has been no announcement whether that will be a house, a scare zone, or something else.

