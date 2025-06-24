Theme park haunt creators to take the stage at Midsummer Scream

Who's ready for Halloween?

Sure, it's still June, but the most dedicated Halloween fans are ready to go at any time of the year. For those fans in Southern California, a highlight of the "off"-season remains Midsummer Scream, the nation's largest Halloween and horror convention.

For theme park fans, Midsummer Scream always offers sneak peeks, announcements, and insights to upcoming theme park and major haunt events in the region. This year's event will be no exception, and now we have the schedule for this year's theme park panels at Midsummer Scream.

The event runs August 15-17 at the Long Beach Convention Center, just south of Los Angeles. In addition to panels and presentations, Midsummer Scream offers a massive show floor where you can buy anything you need for cosplay and home haunts, a horror screening room, film and TV celebrity meets, and the Hall of Shadows haunt zone to get you back into screaming shape for the season.

This year's theme park and major haunt panels will be:

Six Flags Fright Fest on Saturday, August 16 at noon

13th Floor Entertainment at 2pm

Knott's Scary Farm at 5pm

Castle Dark on Sunday, August 17 at noon

The Queen Mary Dark Harbor at 2pm

Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights at 5pm

The HHN panel is always rewarding for haunt fans, as we traditionally get a detailed look inside at least one of the event's upcoming houses. Each panel will include fresh details and insight from event creators, as well.

Passes are on sale now, including Gold Bat VIP passes that provide priority access to most panels.

