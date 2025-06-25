Universal goes small with latest Horror Nights reveal

Universal Orlando hit the halfway mark this morning with its Halloween Horror Nights house reveals.

The resort announced another original concept house today, which means we now know what five of the 10 planned haunted houses for this year's event will be.

Today's announcement was Dolls: Let's Play Dead. Universal said, "You're about to become doll-sized and be hunted by toys that have been burnt, melded and stitched together by a twisted little girl."

Hmmm, sounds a bit like Toy Story meets HHN, but with a gender switch to keep Disney's IP lawyers at bay. That's not going to keep me from imagining that we are walking through the dollhouse of Sid's daughter here.

Dolls: Let's Play Dead joins Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters and El Artista: A Spanish Haunting as Universal embraces semicolons for its HHN original concept houses this year. IP houses will include Fallout and Jason Universe, from the Fridy the 13th franchise. Universal also has announced Five Nights at Freddy's for this year's event, but has not yet announced whether that will be a house, a scare zone, or something else.

To keep up to date with more Universal and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)