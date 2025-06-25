Walt Disney World sets more 'After Hours' dates

Tickets are now on sale for Walt Disney World's summer After Hours events at EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

After Hours is an extended ride time event at select Walt Disney World theme parks. They are hard-ticket events, but admission is open to all. Tickets include early, mix-in access to the park, plus three hours of ride time on select attractions after the park closes to day guests, as well as special entertainment and free snacks.

Tickets range from $155-165 per person for the EPCOT event, which runs from 10pm to 1am on select Thursdays from July 10 through September 25. Admission includes park access starting at 7pm. Rides open at EPCOT After Hours will be Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around the World, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, Living with the Land, Mission: SPACE, The Seas with Nemo & Friends, and Spaceship Earth.

Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, tickets range from $155-185 for select Wednesdays through September 3. The event runs from 9:30pm to 12:30am, with park access starting at 7pm. After Hours attractions for this event will be: Star Wars Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania!, Alien Swirling Saucers, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $30 per ticket at each event. Disney will announced Magic Kingdom's After Hours event dates later.

