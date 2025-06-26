Universal plans to bury fans at this year's Horror Nights

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights reveal week continued today with another original concept reveal.

Grave of the Flesh is the sixth haunted house announced for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which starts August 29 at Universal Studios Florida.

Breaking the pattern from the first three original concept houses Universal announced, there is no semicolon in the title for Grave of the Flesh. But that title pretty much tells you exactly what experience you can expect from this house.

"Welcome to your funeral, where things are about to go from bad to worse," Universal said in its social media announcement. "You’ll enter your grave and then the underworld, where flesh-eaters who feed on the dead will hunt you for all eternity."

Yummy. Grave of the Flesh joins the previously announced Dolls: Let's Play Dead, Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters, and El Artista: A Spanish Haunting in this year's line-up of original concept houses in Orlando. IP houses in Orlando and Hollywood this year will include Fallout and Jason Universe, from the Friday the 13th franchise. Universal also has announced Five Nights at Freddy's for this year's event, but has not yet announced whether that will be a house, a scare zone, or something else.

To keep up to date with more Universal and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)