Universal signs deal to expand in Chicago

Universal is bringing the horror to Chicago.

Universal Destinations & Experiences announced today that it will open its second Universal Horror Unleashed attraction in Chicago, in 2027. The new attraction will occupy a now-vacant 114,000-square-foot commercial building at 700 W. Chicago Ave. That's on the banks of the Chicago River, in between Goose Island and River North.

It's also directly across the river from Cabrini-Green, which was the setting for the horror classic "Candyman" that Universal most recently brought to the screen in 2021, so I sincerely hope we get some Candyman love in this installation of Universal Horror Unleashed.

And, no, I will not be typing that name again in this post. #IYKYK

"We’re thrilled to welcome Universal Horror Unleashed to the City of Chicago," Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "This is exactly the kind of creative, high-impact investment we’re working to attract—one that brings new life to a vacant site, creates hundreds of jobs, and cements Chicago as a must-visit destination for entertainment tourism."

"Universal’s decision to make such a significant investment in Illinois is a testament to the state’s unmatched entertainment sector, renowned workforce and strong infrastructure," Governor JB Pritzker said. "Universal choosing Illinois didn’t happen by accident – we were proud to support this project through our EDGE [Economic Development for a Growing Economy] incentive program, which has helped fortify a positive business climate that draws world-class companies to the state. I look forward to seeing this iconic brand come to life along the Chicago River as it creates hundreds of jobs and generates more than $1 billion in economic impact."

Construction is set to begin next year, with the specific line-up of houses and experiences in the attraction yet to be revealed. The first installation of Universal Horror Unleashed opens August 14 in Las Vegas.

