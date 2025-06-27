Monsters of the North are coming to Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando today announced the seventh of its 10 haunted houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Gálkn: Monsters of the North will be the "cold" house at this year's event, which starts August 29 at Universal Studios Florida. Perhaps as defense against the Central Florida heat and humidity, Universal Orlando has developed a tradition of theming at least one house each year to ice, snow, or polar cold.

For this year's such house, Universal said in its social media announcement, "In a remote northern village, a wicked being rises from the dead, bringing a horde of monsters and demons from the fjords to wreak havoc on the townspeople. Try to escape the belly of the beast."

With seven houses now announced, we have three more announcements to go to reach a complete line-up for this year's Halloween Horror Nights in Florida, all of which will be IP and not original concepts. Previously announced original concept houses have been:

Grave of the Flesh

Dolls: Let's Play Dead

Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters

El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

Universal's announced IP houses, which will appear in Orlando and Hollywood, are:

Fallout

Jason Universe

Universal also has announced Five Nights at Freddy's for this year's event, but has not yet announced whether that will be a house, a scare zone, or something else. Regardless, one of the three remaining houses in Orlando is expected to be a return of Universal Monsters, which likely also will appear in Hollywood.

