The Ghosts of Latin America will return to Universal this fall

Universal Studios Hollywood is stepping up with its Halloween Horror Nights announcements now.

Sibling Universal Orlando has been revealing its original concept haunted houses all week, and today, Universal Studios Hollywood dropped its first original concept house reveal.

It's Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America, continuing the California park's recent tradition of featuring Latin American mythology during HHN.

"One wails. One bites. One beguiles. La Llorona, La Muelona and La Siguanaba await in the dark. Three legends La Muerte wants you to meet, but you’ll wish you never did," Universal said in its social media announcement.

This is the third house announcement in Hollywood, which again will feature eight haunted houses this year. The two previous announcements were IP houses: Fallout and Jason Universe. Universal typically includes a Universal Monsters house at Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts, which has yet to be announced in Hollywood or Orlando. And Universal has said that Five Nights at Freddy's will be featured at this year's events, though it has not yet said in what form.

Tickets are on sale now for Halloween Horror Nights via our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page, which also is offering a second day free offer on regular theme park admission.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)