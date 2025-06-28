Hong Kong Disneyland kicks off its 20th anniversary

Hong Kong Disneyland today kicked off its 20th anniversary The Most Magical Party of All celebration.

The park opened officially on September 12, 2005, but it is getting an early start on what is expected to be a year-long event. Hong Kong officials joined Disney executives for a kickoff moment in front of the park's Castle of Magical Dreams.

"For the last two decades, this magical resort has become not only a beloved destination for local, Mainland and international guests, but also a place where stories come alive and dreams take flight," Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said. "It has captured the hearts of millions, young and old, and become an enduring symbol of joy, creativity and imagination."

Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th anniversary celebration will feature three new shows:

The Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle character show in front of the castle,



Friendtastic - the park's largest-ever parade (highlights below),

And Momentous – Party in the Night Sky, a 20th anniversary-themed special edition of Hong Kong Disneyland's nighttime spectacular.

