When is the best time to visit Florida?

When is the best time of year to visit Walt Disney World... or Universal Orlando, or any of the other attractions in Central Florida?

For years, the summer vacation season brought the most visitors to the Florida theme parks. There would be another big surge during the week between Christmas and New Year's, as well as around various holiday weekends. But the big takeaway was, if kids were out of school, that's when people headed to the parks.

These days, Disney and Universal have found multiple ways to keep their parks filled throughout the year. EPCOT food festivals and runDisney weekends help drive crowds at Walt Disney World, while seasonal events such as Mardi Gras and Halloween Horror Nights have extended the high season at Universal. Conventions, music and cheer competitions, and other corporate events also help fill the parks as they fill hotels and their meeting facilities.

But, out of all the months in the year, when do you most prefer to visit Florida? If you have kids in school or work in education, do you still hold to the traditional vacation calendar? If not, is there another time of year you prefer to visit?

Weather, of course, provides a deciding factor for many visitors. Heat and humidity rise in late spring, making the summer oppressive for many. Hurricane season offers a persistent threat in late summer and the early fall. That has helped drive more crowds toward the spring break season in recent years. But is that your favorite time to come?

Let's put this one up for a vote. I also have left options in the poll for Florida residents, since you are always in the state, as well as those who prefer not to visit Florida for whatever reason.

In the comments, we would love to hear why you picked the season for which you voted.

