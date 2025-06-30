Here is how to get on board Disney's revamped Test Track

Walt Disney World is changing its Lightning Lane attraction line-ups in advance of the return of Test Track to EPCOT next month.

Test Track will join the first tier of attractions for Lightning Lane Multi Pass at EPCOT, joining Frozen Ever After and Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. As a result, Soarin' will drop to the second tier of attractions for Lightning Lane. For an explanation of Disney's Lightning Lane and you can make this line-skipping system work best for you, please see our Complete guide to Disney's Lightning Lane.

Walt Disney World visitors will see those changes in the app and on the website today in advance of Test Track's official reopening on July 22.

In addition, Walt Disney World's annual passholders will be able to preview Test Track on July 13-16 and 18-19. Disney will be using a virtual queue for that preview. AP holders may request to join the virtual queue at 7am and then again at 1pm, but you must be in the park for that second VQ opportunity.

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To keep up to date with more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (3)