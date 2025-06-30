First look at full-speed, on-ride video for AlpenFury

Canada's Wonderland has released its first real-speed, on-ride video for AlpenFury.
The record-setting Premier Rides Sky Rocket will be the Toronto area park's 18th roller coaster. With a track measuring over 3,280 feet, a height of 164 feet and a top speed of nearly 72 mph, AlpenFury will be Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster. The park also will offer nine inversions - a record for a launched coaster.
The park's latest video update offers a mix of POV and RPOV video from AlpenFury during one of its recent test runs.
We still are awaiting an official opening date from Canada's Wonderland for AlpenFury.
To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Six Flags really screwed this one up, why open a major new coaster after the summer season right when you're going into Haunt, your busiest days of the year? (which are going to be packed because of Haunt regardless of whether you have a new coaster or not). At that point you may as well just cycle it empty in September/October to use it as an upsell for next seasons season passes. Bad long term planning to try and build such a major new attraction for 2025 at the last minute.