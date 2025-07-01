Six Flags delays new coaster until next year

Six Flags New England this morning announced that it will push the debut of its new Quantum Accelerator coaster until 2026.

The Intamin family launch coaster had been set to open this summer. The Massachusetts park even had sent out invitations for a media preview day, before postponing. That was the first sign that something might be amiss with the coaster's debut.

Quantum Accelerator Is the same model as United Parks' Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld San Diego, DarKoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio.

In its social media announcement, Six Flags said, "When it comes to debuting world-class attractions for our guests, we won't rush the process. Therefore, we are moving the debut of Quantum Accelerator to 2026. This reflects our commitment to quality, comfort and reliability. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

