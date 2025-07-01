Efteling expands its original storytelling with new ride plans

Efteling has announced the name of its new drop ride attraction for 2026.

The new family free-fall ride will be a companion to the park's Baron 1898 roller coaster. And its name will be Hooghmoed. That's "Arrogance" in Dutch... as well as the last name of the baron referenced in Baron 1898, one Gustave Hooghmoed.

The mine in that Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster belongs to the Baron, though one might reasonably argue that it truly belongs to the spirits of the wailing women who haunt it.

The new ride will complement that storyline, as park visitors are recruited as the Baron's chimney sweeps. Hooghmoed is intended as an alternative for families with young children who do not yet meet Baron 1898's 52 inch height requirement.

This also represents another instance of a theme park committing to original IP across its attractions. Construction on Hooghmoed will begin at the end of this summer, with the ride expected to open in the summer of 2026.

