Knott's brings magic to the park this summer

July 2, 2025, 2:15 PM · Visitors will find new magic in Knott's Berry Farm this summer.

The California theme park is bringing illusionist Brad Ross to its Walter Knott Theater for a limited run, starting July 12 and continuing select dates through August 3.

The Merlin Award-winning illusionist might be familiar to Disney fans for his six years with the touring production Disney Live! presents Mickey's Magic Show. His show at Knott's will include music, choreography, and plenty of audience participation and interactive moments.

Brad Ross floating glass illusion
Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

Ross will perform on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through Sunday, starting July 12. Showtimes will be at 1pm, 3:30pm, and 5:30pm each day.

For more on what is available at the park, including our reader rankings and advice, please see our Visitors Guide to Knott's Berry Farm.

July 2, 2025 at 3:52 PM

I love a good theme park magic show, which appears to be slowly going extinct in the US.

