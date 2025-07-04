Dollywood reopens its Blazing Fury ride

Blazing Fury has reopened at Dollywood, following a months-long refurbishment.

Dollywood's Blazing Fury was based on the original Fire in the Hole at sister park Silver Dollar City in Missouri. Last year, Silver Dollar City opened an all-new Fire in the Hole, but Dollywood chose to retain Blazing Fury's original building rather than construct an all-new version.

"Blazing Fury has a rich history of entertaining guests through a unique combination of a renowned thrill ride and classic storytelling," Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton said. "The experience is a core memory for millions of guests who have visited Dollywood through the years, so it was important that we make some refreshments to the ride to ensure it is here for them for another five decades."

Blazing Fury opened in 1978, when the Pigeon Forge park also was known Silver Dollar City. The park became Dollywood in 1986 when Dolly Parton bought into its ownership.

For the refurbishment, Dollywood commissioned Great Coasters International to install a special version of its Titan Track on part of the ride. In addition, the waterfall area got a complete rebuild and characters inside the ride received new costumes.

For more information about the park, including our readers' rankings and advice, please see our Visitors Guide to Dollywood.

