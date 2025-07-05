Legoland comes to China with new theme park in Shanghai

Legoland today official opened its 11th theme park worldwide - Legoland Shanghai Resort.

The 78-acre theme park has been estimated to cost USD$500 million and includes three roller coasters, including Legoland's iconic Dragon coaster. The other two coasters are Dragon's Apprentice Coaster, a Zamperla Family Coaster, and Big Lego Coaster, a Bolliger & Mabillard Family Inverted Coaster.



Big Lego Coaster. Photos courtesy Merlin Entertainments

The park also includes a hotel and Legoland's first Monkey King-themed area, inspired by the enduring character introduced in the 16th-century Chinese novel "Journey to the West" and featuring a Lego Monkie Kid live show.

Also incorporating Chinese culture, Legoland Shanghai features a water-town style boat tour, cruising through a scaled Lego Chinese water town as well as past modern Shanghai cityscapes, built in Lego.



Grand opening crowd at Legoland Shanghai

"Our purpose at Merlin Entertainments is to bring people together to create memorable experiences for families around the world. Today, we are taking that to the next level, with the opening of Legoland Shanghai Resort, our first Legoland Resort in China, the second biggest theme park market in the world," Merlin Entertainments CEO Fiona Eastwood said. "Our deep understanding of the Chinese consumer and our experience of operating in China for over a decade has allowed us to create Legoland Shanghai as the ultimate theme park and hotel destination. It blends the tried and tested Legoland experience - which is so successful across our parks from Denmark to Dubai - with rich Chinese cultural elements, creating a destination that is both globally recognizable and locally resonant, connecting children with their heritage through imaginative play."

Other themed lands in Legoland Shanghai include Legoland Creative World, Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego Ninjago, Lego City, Lego Friends, and Lego Castle.

Legoland Shanghai is located in Fengjing Town, adjacent to the Jinshan North High-Speed Railway Station. For tickets to the new park, please visit our partner's Legoland Shanghai Resort Ticket page.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)