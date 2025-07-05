Disney fans prepare to say goodbye to the Rivers of America

Tomorrow, July 6, will be the final day for Walt Disney World visitors to enjoy one of the most beautiful theme park attractions in the world.

The Magic Kingdom's Rivers of America.



The Liberty Belle riverboat

Surrounding Tom Sawyer Island and navigated by the Liberty Belle riverboat, the Rivers of America flows alongside to Liberty Square and Frontierland on the west side of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. Disney is closing these attractions on Monday to clear space for a connection to the upcoming Villains land that it is building behind Big Thunder Mountain. The space also will be home to two Cars-themed attractions that will be decorated to evoke national parks in the Rocky Mountains.

As many Theme Park Insider readers might know, Tom Sawyer Island was my favorite Disney attraction as a child and it was the first attraction that I worked as a Walt Disney World cast member. In the 1990s, I published a tribute page to Tom Sawyer Island that evolved into the Theme Park Insider website that you are reading now.

Tomorrow, I will publish my final goodbye to TSI. But for now, please enjoy this video tour of the Rivers of America, recorded from the Liberty Belle.

