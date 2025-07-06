Walt Disney World closes its Tom Sawyer Island

Today was Disney fans' last chance to enjoy the west side of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom as it has stood for the past 50-plus years. Tomorrow, Disney will close the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island as it begins the largest transformation project in the Magic Kingdom's history.

Tom Sawyer Island was my favorite Walt Disney World attraction as a child. It was the first attraction I worked as a Disney cast member, and the first place that I served as a "lead" at Disney. So today brings plenty of emotions. Yet I made my peace with TSI's loss late last year, when I published A former Disney cast member's tribute to Tom Sawyer Island.

Come with me on my last trip to the island.

Tom Sawyer Island has provided plenty of material for me over the years here on Theme Park Insider. In honor of the attraction, please join me for a re-read of several of the "Theme Park Cast Member Stories" that I wrote about my time working on the Tom Sawyers Island rafts. You can find edited versions of all of these stories - and many more - in my book, Stories from a Theme Park Insider.



Tom Sawyer Island Explorer's Map

'Is that really your name?': Walt Disney "World" is not simply a marketing superlative. The resort does attract people from all over the world, leading to some, uh, interesting cultural clashes.

Quit thinking and just drive the raft: While I loved TSI as a kid, I hated the attraction when I started working there. I simply could not get the raft to go where I wanted. But then, thanks to a wonderful trainer, I learned what has become one of the enduring lessons in my life.

Writing your own script: There's no official spiel for the TSI rafts. So of course I could not let that opportunity pass.

The lightning capital of America: You do not want to be out in the open on a boat on open water during a thunderstorm. But in Florida, you don't always get a lot of notice before a summer storm hits.

Doing the right thing, when others do the wrong thing: The responsibilities of working a theme park job can reduce to two tasks: follow the rules, and serve the customers. But what should you do when those two responsibilities conflict?

Drowning under short-term thinking: There are two ways to increase capacity on a theme park attraction: cram more people into the ride vehicles, or send the ride vehicles more often. Here is how that plays out at Tom Sawyer Island, and how I helped make a change that made for a better experience for cast members and guests.

The Tom Sawyer Island submarines: Ever wonder what it would be like to be on a sinking ship? You do not have to ask me. I know.

The castaway kid: The ultimate TSI story, about a kid who got to live out the ultimate Tom Sawyer Island fantasy. And then swiftly learned the lesson, "be careful what you wish for - you might get it."

And, for a preview of what Disney cast members can look forward to over the next few weeks as crews drain the river, here is A very unwanted souvenir.

Thank you to everyone I worked with at Disney, everyone who ever rode on my rafts... and everyone who has followed along as I try to keep Tom Sawyer Island alive in the memories of theme park fans.

