Walt Disney World shortens its railroad ride

The Walt Disney World Railroad station in Frontierland is now closed until further notice.

The Magic Kingdom's railroad is now running as a shuttle service between the Main Street and Fantasyland stations. The change is to accommodate construction of Disney's planned Villains land and the two new Cars-themed attractions that are replacing the Rivers of America.

Walt Disney World officially closed the Rivers, the Liberty Square riverboat, and Tom Sawyer Island today, following their last day of operation on Sunday. Disney has removed those attractions from the Magic Kingdom's online maps.



Image via disneyworld.com

Disney has not announced yet how long the Frontierland station will be closed, nor when full circuit service will resume on the railroad.

In other Magic Kingdom news today, Disney reaffirmed that Walt Disney World's It's a Small World boat ride also will be getting "The Last Verse" new lyrics in its final scene - a change that Disney announced for Disneyland in February: Disneyland embraces its history with new Main Street exhibits. The new lyrics debut July 17 - which is Disneyland's 70th anniversary.

Planning a Disney visit?

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To see what is available at the Walt Disney World theme parks, please check out our one-page visitors guides, which include our reader rankings as well as on-ride videos and links to reviews:

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)