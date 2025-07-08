Holiday event dates are now set at Walt Disney World

Thinking about a holiday trip to Walt Disney World this year? We now have the dates for 2025's holiday celebrations at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The holidays kick off November 14 at Disney this year. The Magic Kingdom will feature performances of the Frozen Holiday Surprise show at Cinderella Castle and the return of the Jingle Cruise holiday overlay on Adventureland's Jungle Cruise. Disney also announced that its new Disney Starlight parade will continue through the holiday season, though it will not run on evenings that the park hosts Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party. Disney has not yet announced dates or ticket sales for that after-hours holiday party, though it will return again this year.

Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the Sunset Seasons Greetings projection show on the Hollywood Tower Hotel returns, as does the Minnie's Holiday Dine holiday character meal at Hollywood & Vine. The after-hours Disney Jollywood Nights party also will return this year, but - as with the Magic Kingdom event - we do not yet have dates for that.

Disney's Animal Kingdom will again welcome its Merry Menagerie of polar animal puppets and the Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition projection show for the holiday season. All of these holiday events will continue through December 31 this year.

At EPCOT, The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays starts on November 28 and continues through December 30 this year. The Candlelight Processional returns to the America Gardens Theatre, with three performances nightly (5pm, 6:45pm. and 8:15pm). Disney will announce later this year's line up of narrators for this 50 minute musical presentation of the Biblical Christmas story.

Other holiday events at EPCOT will include the Joyful! Celebration of the Season shows in CommuniCore Plaza, the Voices of Liberty singing as Dickens Carolers inside The American Adventure Pavilion, holiday lights in Living with the Land, Olaf's Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt and holiday storytellers around World Showcase, and the return of the Holiday Kitchens food festival. Menus are still to come for that.

So, to summarize, here is the calendar of Halloween and holiday events coming to the Disney theme parks in the United States this year.

August 15 - Magic Kingdom: Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starts, running select nights after park close through October 31.

August 17 - Disney California Adventure: Oogie Boogie Bash starts, running select nights after park close through October 31.

August 22 - Disneyland Resort: Halloween Time begins, continuing daily through October 31. Plaza de la Familia continues through November 2.

August 28 - EPCOT: The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival begins, running daily through November 22.

November 14 - Disneyland Resort: Holidays at the Disneyland Resort begins, including Disney Festival of Holidays and ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure, continuing through January 7, 2025.

November 14 - Walt Disney World Resort: Holidays celebrations at Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom begin, continuing through December 31.

November 28 - EPCOT: The EPCOT Festival of the Holidays begins, running daily through December 30 and including the Candlelight Processional.

