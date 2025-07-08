Knott's sets dates, ticket sales, for this year's Scary Farm

Knott's Scary Farm returns on September 18 this year, and tickets go on sale for the original theme park Halloween party starting July 25.
Knott's will reveal the line-up for this year's Scary Farm at the Nightmares Revealed event on August 19. Tickets for that preview will go on sale at the same time as Scary Farm tickets, starting at 10am Pacific Time on Friday, July 25.
Scary Farm will run for 28 select nights this year, through November 1. The after-hours event is open from s open 7pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7pm to 1am on select Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
It'll all be official next month, but eight mazes are expected to return for Knott's Scary Farm this year. Follow the links for our POV videos.
Class of 2024
Class of 2023
Class of 2022
Class of 2021
Class of 2019
With Bloodline 1842 going away this year, one reasonably might guess that another interactive shooter experience will be among the expected two new mazes this year. Knott's also will bring multiple shows and scare zones to this year's event.
