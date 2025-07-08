Knott's sets dates, ticket sales, for this year's Scary Farm

Knott's Scary Farm returns on September 18 this year, and tickets go on sale for the original theme park Halloween party starting July 25.

Knott's will reveal the line-up for this year's Scary Farm at the Nightmares Revealed event on August 19. Tickets for that preview will go on sale at the same time as Scary Farm tickets, starting at 10am Pacific Time on Friday, July 25.

Scary Farm will run for 28 select nights this year, through November 1. The after-hours event is open from s open 7pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and from 7pm to 1am on select Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

It'll all be official next month, but eight mazes are expected to return for Knott's Scary Farm this year. Follow the links for our POV videos.

Class of 2024

Widows: A punny title for a maze featuring Black Widows spiders attacking the widows in a nursing home.

Eight Fingers Nine: A colonial American village where a monster with a taste for fingers in looking for its next meal

Class of 2023

The Chilling Chambers: A tribute to 50 years of Knott's halloween events.

Cinema Slasher: Celebrate grindhouse and B-movies with this a love letter to horror films.

Room 13: An extension of the surrounding Gore-ing 20s scare zone tells the backstory of The Devil's Elixir, concocted in Argive Hotel and its mysterious Room 13.

Class of 2022

The Grimoire: Enter the world of a mysterious spell book that can turn nightmares into reality.

Class of 2021

Mesmer - Sideshow of the Mind: Featuring carnival fun-house tricks, including a hall of mirrors, a tilting hallway, strobe lights, and a glass walkway over a seemingly infinite pit.

Class of 2019

Origins: The Curse of Calico: Knott's backstory for its Ghost Town Streets.

With Bloodline 1842 going away this year, one reasonably might guess that another interactive shooter experience will be among the expected two new mazes this year. Knott's also will bring multiple shows and scare zones to this year's event.

To keep up to date with more Halloween and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)