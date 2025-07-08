SeaWorld unleashes a new Curse for Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld Orlando will debut three new haunted houses for its Howl-O-Scream event this year, the park announced today.

One of this year's new houses will be The Collector's Curse: "Step into a luxurious estate turned house of horrors, where a shadowy figure known as The Collector tempts guests with rare artifacts and ancient relics," SeaWorld said in its press release. "But this estate sale hides a sinister secret - one that pulls you deep into a twisted underworld of cursed creations and monstrous mutations."

Okay, so... Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout or Tokyo DisneySea's Tower of Terror, minus the drop ride of course?

SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream will offer five haunted houses again this year, with last year's Farm 51 confirmed to be returning. The park introduced four new houses last year, but did not confirm today which one among Atlantis Journey Below, Ultimate Gamble, Water's Edge Wellness Center, or the veteran D3LER1UM666 will be returning along with Farm 51.

Blood Light District and Cannibal Harbor will be back as scare zones, joining four new scare zones this year. Also returning will be the Monster Stomp show, which will be joined by an as-yet-unannounced new show. Follow all those links above for our POV videos from last year's Howl-O-Scream.

Tickets are on sale now for Howl-O-Scream, which starts September 5 and runs select nights through November 1. You can get tickets starting at $35.99 a night - along with other park admission discounts - from our partner's SeaWorld Orlando tickets page.

