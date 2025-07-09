Stranger Things returns to Halloween Horror Nights?

Netflix's Stranger Things is returning to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights this year.

But not in Orlando or Hollywood (at least, not yet). Universal will feature Stranger Things at its Halloween Horror Nights event in Singapore this fall.

"Stranger Things has been one of the most enduring horror series of our time and with the show drawing to an end, we wanted to give fans the opportunity to relive all the best moments right here at Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights," Resorts World Sentosa Senior Director of Entertainment Markham Gannon said. "We have had such success working with Netflix on our haunted houses and this is gearing up to be our most exciting edition of the event yet."

This will be the 13th year for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Singapore, which is part of the Resorts World Sentosa integrated resort. The year's event will feature four haunted houses, with Singapore's Most Haunted: Build to Horror returning this year, to be joined by two more houses yet to be announced.

This year's two scare zones in Singapore will be the carnival-themed The FEARground and The Realm of Yokai, inspired by Japanese folklore's Hyakki Yagyo ("Night Parade of One Hundred Demons").

The FEARGround's ringleader, The Death Devil, will host the Dare or Die Live! show, which will be one of three shows at this year's Halloween Horror Nights in Singapore. Once Upon a Time... to Die, inspired by fairy tales, is also on the program, with a third show to be revealed later.

Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights 13 begins September 26 and runs for 18 select nights through November 1. For information about the park, including advice for visiting, please see our Visitors Guide to Universal Studios Singapore.

