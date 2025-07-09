Who's ready for the ultimate theme park movie summer?

It's a big summer for theme park fans who love movies. (And vice versa!) Four of the biggest movies of the summer have existing theme park tie-ins, so fans can experience big screen thrills in real life, too.

How to Train Your Dragon

The "live action" remake of the animated classic hit theaters June 13, but the Isle of Berk came to life at Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe the month before that. Featuring what many fans have said is their surprise favorite ride in the park - Hiccup's Wing Gliders - Isle of Berk allows fans to meet plenty of dragons, including Toothless, throughout the land.

F1: The Movie

There's no better theme park in which to celebrate Formula 1 than Yas Island's Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, located next door to the Yas Marina Circuit where the F1 champion is crowned each year at season's end. For F1 fans in the United States, the new COTAland theme park at Austin's Circuit of Americas remains "coming soon." But when it opens, the theme park next to the U.S. Grand Prix track will offer some nice thrills of its own, including a Vekoma Tilt Coaster and a Gerstlauer Infinity.

Superman

James Gunn's reboot of the DC Comics hero opens this week. Superman has been a staple theme for roller coasters at the Six Flags parks, but Southern California's Six Flags Magic Mountain has closed its Superman ride, the 100 mph Superman: Escape from Krypton. Nevertheless, LA-area Superman fans still can get a real-life Superman experience at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, which is celebrating the Man of Steel with a Superman Pop-Up inside the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Welcome Center. (That's open to the public with no admission ticket required.) The pop-up includes cast-worn costumes from the new film, including Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, as well as exclusive Superman merchandise. Inside the tour itself, fans can see an all-new Superman exhibit featuring costumes worn by stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The hottest movie of the week is the latest Jurassic World film, which fans can celebrate on Universal Studios Hollywood's Jurassic World - The Ride. That one is extra wet and intense right now for Universal's Mega Movie Summer celebration, too. Near the ride, fans also can meet the film's Dolores the Aquilops as well as Blue the Velociraptor. There's a new Spinosaurus photo op celebrating the new film, too. As for refreshments, Isla Nu-bar and Jurassic Cafe next door are offering new specials for the summer.

