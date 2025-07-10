Villain-Con Minion Blast opens at Universal Studios Japan

Villain-Con Minion Blast opens officially tomorrow at Universal Studios Japan.

The Osaka park previewed the interactive walk-through attraction with a press event today. Originally opened at Universal Orlando's Universal Studios Florida, Villain-Con Minion Blast invites fans to audition for the Vicious 6 by showing off their villainous shooting skills on a moving walkway at the Villain-Con convention.

Here is our review of the Orlando installation, as well as our on-ride POV.

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast expands Minion Park at Universal Studios Japan. The land replaced the former Back to the Future ride in 2017.

"With the new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and the continued expansion of Minion Park, we’ve added a bold new chapter to the Minions’ world that invites fans to fully embrace their inner villain," Illumination Founder and CEO Chris Meledandri said. "It’s a joy to see our characters and storytelling take shape in such vivid, unexpected ways at Universal Studios Japan, where guests can dive even deeper into the heart, mischief, and unmistakable charm that define the Minions."

For more about the park, please see our Visitors Guide to Universal Studios Japan, which includes a link to discounted admission tickets from our partner.

To keep up to date with more Universal and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)