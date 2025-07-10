AlpenFury to open this weekend at Canada's Wonderland

Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster now has an opening date.

And it's this weekend.

AlpenFury will open to park guests at Canada's Wonderland on Saturday, the park announced today. The Premier Rides Sky Rocket measures over 3,280 feet long, with a height of 164 feet and a top speed of nearly 72 mph. But it's the nine inversions that really distinguish this thrill ride on and around the park's iconic Wonder Mountain.

"AlpenFury will deliver an epic, record-breaking thrill," Canada's Wonderland Park Manager Heather Hill said. "With the combination of the two launches, that straight vertical climb and nine wild inversions, it will provide an action-packed, unforgettable experience. We’re excited to add AlpenFury to our lineup of world-class attractions."

For more on the park, please visit our Visitors Guide to Canada's Wonderland

