Terrifier is coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Who is ready to spend some time with Art the Clown?

Universal is bringing the world of Terrifier to Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood this year. Inspired by the cult slasher film than spawned a hit film series, Universal's Terrifier house will take visitors into Art the Clown’s Funhouse that first appeared in Terrifier 2, challenging them to escape becoming Art the Clown’s next victim.

"As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise," Universal said of the house, in its press release. "Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare."

Here is the hype video:

Tickets are on sale now for Halloween Horror Nights, with discounts available in Hollywood from our partner. Please see their Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page for that and other admission deals this summer.

Terrifier joins Fallout and Jason Universe as announced IP houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts.

