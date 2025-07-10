Disneyland to use virtual queue for new Walt show

Disneyland's new Audio Animatronic show starring Walt Disney will use a virtual queue when it opens next week.

Walt Disney – A Magical Life opens July 17 (Disneyland's 70th birthday) in the Main Street Opera House. The longtime home of Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln has zero queue set-up - just a pre-show waiting area - so it's not equipped to handle multiple theater-loads of people waiting at the same time to see the show.

Therefore, Disney has chosen to go with a virtual queue to manage the expected crowds to see the company's first-ever Audio Animatronic figure of its founder. Guests may join the virtual queue once a day, via the official Disneyland mobile app. Positions in the virtual queue will be assigned at 7am and then again at noon. Only guests assigned a space in the virtual queue will be admitted to see the show.

Disneyland has not said for how long it will be using the virtual queue for the attraction, as that likely will be driven by guest demand.

For now, Walt Disney – A Magical Life will be the only show in the refurbished Main Street Opera House, with Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln rejoining the program at some point. Disney has rebuilt the Opera House stage with a turntable that allows the theater to show both shows on the same day, once Disney decides to return Lincoln to the mix.

