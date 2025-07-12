Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Six Flags shares on-ride video of world's new fastest coaster

July 12, 2025, 12:58 PM · Qiddiya and Intamin are sharing the first official on-ride video from their new Falcons Flight roller coaster, which is now testing at Six Flags Qiddiya City.

Falcons Flight will be the world's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster when it opens. The stats seem insane by current standards - a 519-foot drop, a top speed of 155 mph, and a track length over two miles, at nearly 13,944 feet. Those numbers led some coaster fans to wonder if Falcons Flight ever would run successfully. But now it is testing, as you can see in Six Flags Qiddiya City's video, below.

We are awaiting an official opening date for Falcons Flight and Six Flags Qiddiya City.

Replies (1)

fattyackin
fattyackin
July 12, 2025 at 4:13 PM

I can’t believe they did it, those crazy sunuva’s, they really did it.

