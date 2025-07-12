AlpenFury opens at Canada's Wonderland

AlpenFury opened to the public today at Canada's Wonderland.

The record-setting Premier Rides Sky Rocket is now Canada's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster. It's also the park's 18th roller coaster, tying it with Six Flags sister park Cedar Point for the second-most coasters in North America, behind California's Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Canada's Wonderland opened the coaster to the public before hosting a media day for the ride, which is coming later this week. So we will have an official review and on-ride video for you after that happens. For now, though, the park has released its official on-ride, front-row POV video for AlpenFury.

Replies (0)