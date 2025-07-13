Disneyland honors Walt's wife on their 100th anniversary

Disneyland is kicking off its anniversary week by honoring the wife of its founder.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro joined cast members and invited guests this morning at the park for the reveal of a new Main Street window honoring Lillian Disney.



Photos courtesy Disney

The window celebrates "Lillian's Bountiful Blooms," playing off Lillian's maiden name, Bounds.



Lillian's window

Today would have been Walt and Lillian's 100th wedding anniversary. Lillian met Walt after getting a job as a secretary in the Disney Brothers' studio ink and paint department. Lillian passed away in 1997, after suffering a stroke 31 years to the day following Walt's death in 1966.

Before her death, Lillian pledged $50 million toward the construction of a new symphony concert hall in Los Angeles, which today is known as the Walt Disney Concert Hall - the home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Walt is getting a new Disneyland honor of his own later this week, with the opening of "Walt Disney - A Magical Life" in the Main Street Opera House. This new production will feature Walt depicted in Audio-Animatronic form for the first time. That show debuts Thursday, which is the 70th anniversary of Disneyland's opening on July 17, 1955.

For more coverage of that and the continuing 70th anniversary celebrations at Disneyland, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And if you are planning a Disneyland visit, please see our partner's Disneyland tickets page for a variety of discounts, including a Disneyland 70th Anniversary Ticket Offer that can save you up to $111 per ticket.

Replies (1)