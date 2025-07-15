What worked, and didn't, with Disney's new Walt animatronic

Let's dive a little deeper into Walt Disney Imagineering's latest creation.

Disneyland now is allowing us to share videos of the full performance of its new Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic. After previewing the new "Walt Disney - A Magical Life" production yesterday morning to invited guests, Disneyland asked us to share no more than 30 seconds of "Walt" performing. Today, that restriction lifts, and I now can share the whole show.

Before I go further, I want to bring up some context. At this moment, the online publishing business has created enormous financial incentive for divisive content. Stuff that evokes outrage and other strong emotions gets higher search engine placement and more exposure in social media algorithms. That creates incentives for people writing about new entertainment to trash it - because negativity sells online.

It's funny. For decades, critics and reviewers have had to deal with the accusation that a positive review of something was somehow bought and paid for bt the subject being reviewed. In reality these days, it's the pan - the negative review - that often delivers the most ad and click revenue to the critic or publisher. So I ask you to keep that in mind whenever browsing the Internet these days.

For me, I decided long ago that I would rather try to be right than try to be rich. So Theme Park Insider always has been my experiment in trying to do a publication the way that I wanted a publication to be done. I've failed at times, of course - Walt even says in the movie preceding this show that everyone needs a good hard failure in life - but I deeply appreciate the keen insight that others in the Theme Park Insider community have shared in posts and comments within this community.

So in that spirit, let's go.

In my initial review, I said that I thought that this Walt was far more friendly than I expected a "real life" Walt Disney to be. And yes, I think his head is a bit too wide, given photo and video references of the real Walt. The AA looks more like Walt's brother... or maybe Walt himself if he had not been dragging down a couple of packs of cigs every day.

WDI edited together audio clips of Walt speaking for the animatronic's speech. Imagineers swore to me that they did not use AI for Walt's voice, but that they did have to normalize the clips to make it sound like a single speech.

In doing so, I feel like they lost some of the bass and timbre that came to distinguish Walt's voice in his later years. WDI chose to visually depict Walt circa 1963, yet we hear what sounds like a younger Walt coming from an older Walt's body.

The facial difference, the overly friendly tone, and the vocal discrepancy all might contribute to the skepticism that some initial viewers honestly may feel watching the figure. But I believe that the biggest issue is the lack of a suspension of disbelief whenever WDI creates an animatronic based on a real person.

Effective animatronics rely on a bit of that suspension of disbelief. We get that when seeing animatronics based on cartoon characters, since we know that they do not exist in real life. But when we see animatronics depicting real people, we want the accuracy of our own recollections. (And yes, those recollections can be imprecise, but we still believe them.) That creates a higher standard for "real" animatronics, such as recent presidents in the Hall of Presidents and this Walter Elias Disney in the Disneyland Opera House.

Here's another example. When I first rode Harry Potter and the Battle of the Ministry at Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe, [spoiler alert] I was not expecting to see animatronics of several Harry Potter film actors. So the first time I rode that attraction, I was blown away by them.

I had suspended my inherent disbelief. But when I rode a second time, I did so with the question, "were those animatronic really that accurate?" Disbelief has creeped back into my mind, and a second ride left me a bit disappointed by the characters.

Having said all this, I do not believe that Disney created "A Magical Life" for fans who would say things like "Walt's face is too wide." This show is for a new generation of fans who do not know Walt the Person, only Walt the Brand. It's for people who will come into the show a bit more forgiving of the details.

But will that target demographic of fans care? This is not a show that the public was demanding. It was a love letter than Imagineers wanted to send. Throughout Hollywood history, those types of creative projects that found large audiences of fans who did not know that they wanted something until an artist created it for them. Perhaps "A Magical Life" will do the same.

This Walt animatronic clearly is meant to charm fans. It's an ideal vision of Walt Disney, presented to inspire people to fall in love with the man and, by extension, to fall deeper in love with the brand he created. I think it will be fascinating to see in a year or so the traffic counts between this show and the "Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln" production that eventually will share the Opera House stage.

All told, I think WDI did right by Walt. As I wrote in the initial review, Imagineers filled Walt's design and programming with appropriate detail - an effort that has helped drive advancement in WDI's animatronic technology. No one thinks that we are watching a robot anymore. We are believing that we are seeing a person here - we're just picking at the details of whether it is the right person.

I wanted more time with this Walt after the show was over. To me, that's the real test. And "A Magical Life" passes.

* * *

To keep up to date with more Disney and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)