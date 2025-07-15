Universal to stage new theme park exhibition in Philadelphia

Now Universal is getting into the museum exhibition business.

Universal Destinations & Experiences today announced Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition, which will open February 14, 2026 at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

The exhibit will include more than 100 artifacts from Universal theme park attractions and 25 interactive experiences across eight themed galleries. In all, the show will fill 18,000 square feet in The Franklin Institute's Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center.



Storytelling & Wonder gallery. All concept images courtesy Universal and MDSX

"This first-of-its-kind exhibition is an immersive showcase of the innovation and imagination behind theme park creation and demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences with global audience appeal," The Franklin Institute's Chief Experience and Strategy Officer, Abby Bysshe, said.



Technology and Innovation gallery

"Hosting the world premiere of an exhibition of this caliber in 2026, during what will be a monumental year for the nation, is extraordinary," The Franklin Institute President and CEO Larry Dubinski said. "We're proud to add Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition to the already impressive lineup of major events happening during the 2026 semi-quincentennial in Philadelphia."

Next year will be the 250th anniversary of American independence. Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was signed, also is the corporate home of Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal and the Universal theme parks.



Scares & Horror gallery

The Franklin Institute has partnered with Disney in the past for touring exhibitions from the Walt Disney Archives, which have included extensive theme park content. But this is the first time that Universal has featured its theme parks in such a production.

Creative design firm MDSX helped develop the exhibition in cooperation with The Franklin Institute and Universal Destinations & Experiences. Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition will run through September 7, 2026.

