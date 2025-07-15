Legoland gets ready to blast visitors into new space adventures

Legoland is sharing new concept art for its space-themed roller coasters that will open next year in California and Florida.
The two coasters will anchor new developments in both parks, reflecting a US$94 million investment for 2026 in the two theme park resorts by parent Merlin Entertainments.
"This investment exemplifies our strategy to premiumise our existing portfolio, offering young families even more high-quality attractions, with the captivating storytelling and learning through play that Legoland Resorts are renowned for," Merlin CEO Fiona Eastwood said. "Our Merlin Magic Making creative team are constantly working on new, compelling and interactive experiences across our Legoland Resorts as we further strengthen our partnership with the Lego Group and broaden our appeal to LEGO’s global fan base. In both locations the boundless creativity of Lego will meet the wonders of space – setting a new standard for fun and imagination, and once again providing guests with a new reason to visit these destination resorts."
The yet-to-be-named family coasters will blast off from Legoland Spaceport 885 in Florida and Legoland Spaceport 886 in California.
In Florida, a Duplo-themed play area for toddlers and space-themed retail shop will accompany the ride. In California, the ride will anchor a new space-themed land, including a Junior Astronaut Training Zone, Galactic Grub and Gear retail and food and beverage, as well as two other flat rides.
"This isn't just about a new innovative coaster; it's about creating an entire universe for our guests to explore, where the boundless creativity of Lego meets the wonders of space," Senior Project Manager of Merlin Magic Making, Flora Liu, said.
The Legoland Florida attraction is replacing the former Flying School coaster in the northernmost corner of Lego City. At Legoland California, the new land is going in Fun Town, across from the new Driving School attractions and on the site that the former Driving School rides used to occupy.
The great lego race is a wild mouse, so I'd be surprised if they put in another one?
Just a thought ....
@Makorider - That was just a comment regarding the size/scope of whatever they're putting in this building. I doubt they would put in another wild mouse coaster (though Hersheypark has 2 wild mouses with one outside and a spinning indoor one - Laff Trak within a few hundred feet of each other), but I'm have a hard time coming up with a coaster style that could fit in what looks like such a small building. Maybe they could get something like DarKoaster (Intamin Straddle coaster) in a building that size or maybe a small Mack powered coaster or maybe the first version of the new RMC indoor coaster concept, which was somewhat applied to the renovations on Fire in the Hole and Blazing Fury (SDC and Dollywood, respectively). Obviously the numbers quoted here indicate something far more complicated and involved than a wild mouse, but the $94 million budget doesn't really align with the size of these budlings and accessory structures/attractions.
Frankly it's a bit disappointing that Merlin provided this update but didn't actually provide any details on the actual coaster.
It's been 12 years since I last visited Legoland California despite living less than an hour away. I think I need to change that next year, not just because of this ride, but because of all the awesome stuff they've been doing for the past few years.
As for what the coaster is, most believe it's going to be an ART Engineering Family Launch Coaster similar to the Snoopy's Racing Railway coasters but customized to allow for two train operation. Parts from that manufacturer are already on site at both parks.
AJ took the words right out of my mouth- a junior launch coaster is just what the parks need.
Those concept drawings depict a surprisingly small building that looks to be no more than 30-40 feet tall. I'm curious what kind of coaster they're going to use here, because I don't think you could get a traditional wild mouse coaster (something I would expect to see in a Legoland park) in a building that size.