Legoland gets ready to blast visitors into new space adventures

Legoland is sharing new concept art for its space-themed roller coasters that will open next year in California and Florida.

The two coasters will anchor new developments in both parks, reflecting a US$94 million investment for 2026 in the two theme park resorts by parent Merlin Entertainments.

"This investment exemplifies our strategy to premiumise our existing portfolio, offering young families even more high-quality attractions, with the captivating storytelling and learning through play that Legoland Resorts are renowned for," Merlin CEO Fiona Eastwood said. "Our Merlin Magic Making creative team are constantly working on new, compelling and interactive experiences across our Legoland Resorts as we further strengthen our partnership with the Lego Group and broaden our appeal to LEGO’s global fan base. In both locations the boundless creativity of Lego will meet the wonders of space – setting a new standard for fun and imagination, and once again providing guests with a new reason to visit these destination resorts."

The yet-to-be-named family coasters will blast off from Legoland Spaceport 885 in Florida and Legoland Spaceport 886 in California.



Legoland Florida installation. Concept images courtesy Legoland

In Florida, a Duplo-themed play area for toddlers and space-themed retail shop will accompany the ride. In California, the ride will anchor a new space-themed land, including a Junior Astronaut Training Zone, Galactic Grub and Gear retail and food and beverage, as well as two other flat rides.



Legoland California's new space land

"This isn't just about a new innovative coaster; it's about creating an entire universe for our guests to explore, where the boundless creativity of Lego meets the wonders of space," Senior Project Manager of Merlin Magic Making, Flora Liu, said.

The Legoland Florida attraction is replacing the former Flying School coaster in the northernmost corner of Lego City. At Legoland California, the new land is going in Fun Town, across from the new Driving School attractions and on the site that the former Driving School rides used to occupy.

Replies (5)