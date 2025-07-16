Legoland should not miss a note on its new space coasters

Now that we know a little bit more about Legoland's plans for its two space-themed roller coasters in Florida and California next year, allow me one request for those attractions.

In case you missed it, Legoland yesterday revealed exterior concept art for its space-themed indoor roller coasters, which will open at Legoland Florida and Legoland California next year. [Legoland gets ready to blast visitors into new space adventures.] Insiders are saying that the coasters will be ART Engineering Family Launch Coasters - the same model as the Snoopy's Racing Railway coasters that Six Flags has opened at two of its parks.

Unlike those installations, this coaster will be inside, which opens substantial opportunities for a fully controlled storytelling environment. One expects a space-themed indoor roller coaster to run in the dark, but I cannot image that Legoland would pass up an opportunity to install several Lego character and spaceship models in the environment, illuminated by themed lighting to sell the concept of an adventurous trip through space.

Which brings me to my request. Please, Legoland, please commission an original orchestral musical score to play while family ride on this adventure. This music would serve a practical purpose by helping to cover the echoing sounds of a roller coaster running inside a giant, mostly empty building. The music also would serve a creative purpose by establishing and advancing the emotion of this adventure.

One of the reasons I love Hiccup's Wing Gliders at Universal Epic Universe so much is the musical hit from "Test Drive" that plays after the ride's final launch. The music amplifies the emotion of the moment, as we fly over Berk, in real life, for the first time.

"Test Drive" is an amazing piece of movie music - a theme that has become a modern classic. Legoland's space coaster will not have an IP, but it deserves a musical theme, nevertheless. Personally, I would prefer an orchestral theme like Test Drive over a selection of pop tunes. That approach worked on Walt Disney World's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind because that genre of pop served the story of its Marvel IP. But a child's first adventure in space deserves something composed especially for that rider and their family.

Great music often provides the secret sauce that makes theme park attractions so tasty. Sure, the typical soundtrack for a roller coaster is the screams of its riders, but Legoland is not building a scream machine here. This coaster should be an inspiration for its young riders. It deserves an inspiring original musical soundtrack, too.

