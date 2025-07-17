Disneyland celebrates its 70th birthday

The party might have started in May, but Disneyland officially celebrates its 70th birthday today.

The day's festivities started with a predawn party for the Disneyland Resort cast. The resort's 70th anniversary hot air balloon welcomed cast members on the park's hub, as a DJ played music and cast members queued up for photo ops and a commemorative ear hat giveaway.



Celebrating Disneyland's 70th birthday

Disneyland opened July 17, 1955. The resort has been celebrating with an open-ended 70th anniversary event that started in May. The Disneyland 70th Celebration includes the return of the Paint the Night parade and Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland and the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration parade and the new World of Color Happiness at Disney California Adventure. The Tapestry of Happiness projection show on the It's a Small World facade, Tinker Bell projection on Cathay Circle, and Celebrate Happy Cavalcade on Main Street complete the entertainment for the celebration.

Joining the party today are the new Walt Disney - A Magical Life show in the Disneyland Opera House, featuring the first Audio Animatronic figure of Walt Disney. Disneyland also has added a new verse by the Sherman Brothers to It's a Small World, a change that is documented by "So Much That We Share: A Tribute to the Sherman Brothers," now showing in the Main Street Cinema.

Stay tuned for more coverage all day from Disneyland.

