Canada's Wonderland reaches for the top with AlpenFury

2025 has certainly been a banner year for the theme park industry, with the first new major US theme park in over a decade opening earlier this year as well as a number of major new coasters and thrill rides. However, one new attraction that I’ve had my eye on since it was announced last fall was AlpenFury at Canada’s Wonderland. After a few delays and a false start, I was able to attend the park’s media day for the new north of the border Premier Rides launch coaster. AlpenFury sets a new record for a launched coaster with a total of nine inversions, which also matches the North American inversion record set by Steel Curtain back in 2019.

While dwarfed on the Canada’s Wonderland skyline by Leviathan, Behemoth, and Yukon Striker, AlpenFury still extends 164 feet into the above Wonder Mountain, and further enhances the park’s central icon. In fact, AlpenFury is now the fourth coaster that integrates its layout into Wonder Mountain, joining Wonder Mountain’s Guardian, Thunder Road, and Vortex. The back side of the mountain looks like a twisted pretzel of coaster track and supports, as there are numerous spots where AlpenFury interacts with its fellow Wonder Mountain inhabitants. While there are no spots that would qualify as a near miss, it’s mesmerizing to watch the coasters run with trains whizzing and roaring past each other.

AlpenFury takes the concept of launching roller coaster to a new level with the way it integrates into Wonder Mountain and its relentless series of maneuvers. It’s clear that Premier and Canada’s Wonderland took great care with the layout, taking a lot of inspiration from top coasters both past and present. From the start, the coaster’s initial dive following an initial series of LSM motors and explosive launch out of Wonder Mountain reminded me of Volcano – The Blast Coaster. AlpenFury accelerates through a trench in the base of the mountain, blasting vertically out of the mountain, and into an inside top hat inversion. To further the comparison to Volcano, a blast of fire erupts from the mountain periodically during the train’s emergence into the top hat. The launch to propel the trains to a top speed of 71 miles per hour is extremely powerful and felt like it had an extra kick at the very end of the series of LSMs. It wasn’t quite the same as the vertical launch on Voltron Nivera at Europa Park, which felt more like the train was being dragged into the first inversion, but AlpenFury’s launch does feel like it kicks into another gear over the last moment before the train goes skyward.

While that start is about iconic as it gets, AlpenFury still has another eight inversions to dazzle riders. While it’s tough to differentiate the twists, dive loops, rolls, and corkscrews, the constant twisting and turning never felt nauseating, repetitive, or boring. Aside from the turnaround near the front of the park, the trains maintain their speed throughout much of the course, and the smooth transitions keep the intensity and excitement high.

Just when you think AlpenFury has run out of ideas, the coaster delivers one of the best finales I’ve ever experiences on a coaster with a twisting, diving corkscrew followed by a massive shot of airtime on a mini-hump, and then a slow heartline roll that is guaranteed to leave riders speechless as the train flies back into the final brake run. That finale is right up there with Velocicoaster’s finish, but Islands of Adventure’s apex predator noses ahead for me because of the mosasaurus roll over the lagoon.

AlpenFury definitely establishes a new bar for what can be done with a launching coaster, but like even the best coasters in the world, Canada’s Wonderland’s newest thrill machine is not without faults.

The first is that while the park has done a nice job giving the coaster some European Alpine theming, the station and entrance were a little lacking for me when compared to a coaster like Alpengeist at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Also, while the trains have sled elements on the front, there’s not much else on the train or along the course to further that theme.

Speaking of those trains, the design here is very similar to other Premier Sky Rocket models with three rows of two seats in each car (18 total seats in each train) with a tighter squeeze for guests sitting in the third row of each car. Also, the loose article bins that travel along a track from the load side of the station to the unload side of the station can take some getting used to and can be a bit problematic when there are operational issues. Sometimes guests are placing items in the bins but when the guests don’t necessarily end up on the very next train, the items need to be handled by ride ops and it makes an already complicated system even more complicated.

The other big issue right now is the sheer demand for this new coaster, which is generating multi-hour waits in a queue that doesn’t have shade. There is a single rider line available, as well as a FastLane Plus queue, but guests not able to choose those lines will need to bring their patience, considering the initial popularity and limited capacity with just 18-person trains that can probably dispatch as fast as every 2-3 minutes. However, if you can stomach the wait, it will be rewarded with one of the best coaster experiences in the world. In my book, this is absolutely a top 10 coaster, and right on the edge of being top five, joining the ranks of Voltron, Velocicoaster, Steel Vengeance, and Iron Gwazi. AlpenFury is THAT good, and despite opening halfway through the summer, is worth a trip to Toronto.

To keep up to date with more travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)